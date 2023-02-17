On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast we learn all about the Spouse Employment Priority Placement program on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. If you're a spouse looking for employment, this episode is definitely for you! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 14:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72475
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109462708.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT