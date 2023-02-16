Equipping the Corps - S2 E9 Expeditionary Medical Systems with CDR Kellye Donovan

When most people think of a Marine, they first think about lethality, but survivability is another critical component to success on the battlefield. The last thing a Marine wants to be without while forward-deployed is medical equipment and supplies.
Every Marine loves their doc. From bandaging wounds to saving lives, Corpsmen are essential. The Expeditionary Medical Systems Team within the Logistic Combat Element Systems Portfolio is critical to ensuring our medical professionals have the gear, tools and equipment needed in the field.
They provide medical devices and supplies in support of deployed emergency and resuscitative healthcare, meeting or exceeding healthcare provider and warfighter requirements while providing unquestionable value. They are tasked with ensuring Marines have the appropriate equipment so the warfighter gets the medical attention they need as quickly as possible.
On this episode, Tripp chats with Navy CDR Kellye Donovan, pharmacist and program analyst with the EMS team.
