Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E9 Expeditionary Medical Systems with CDR Kellye Donovan

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E9 Expeditionary Medical Systems with CDR Kellye Donovan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    When most people think of a Marine, they first think about lethality, but survivability is another critical component to success on the battlefield. The last thing a Marine wants to be without while forward-deployed is medical equipment and supplies.

    Every Marine loves their doc. From bandaging wounds to saving lives, Corpsmen are essential. The Expeditionary Medical Systems Team within the Logistic Combat Element Systems Portfolio is critical to ensuring our medical professionals have the gear, tools and equipment needed in the field.

    They provide medical devices and supplies in support of deployed emergency and resuscitative healthcare, meeting or exceeding healthcare provider and warfighter requirements while providing unquestionable value. They are tasked with ensuring Marines have the appropriate equipment so the warfighter gets the medical attention they need as quickly as possible.

    On this episode, Tripp chats with Navy CDR Kellye Donovan, pharmacist and program analyst with the EMS team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72470
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109462127.mp3
    Length: 00:47:42
    Year 2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E9 Expeditionary Medical Systems with CDR Kellye Donovan, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    EMS
    MCSC
    Expeditionary Medical Systems
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT