AFN Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base restoring their F-16 static display. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72469
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109462046.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: F-16 Restoration, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
LEAVE A COMMENT