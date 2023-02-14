A service member disregards a warning from a friend and learns about long term parking permits the hard way.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72466
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109461744.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Long Term Parking Permits, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT