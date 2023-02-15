Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Task Force 61/2 - Unified DoD Efforts Supporting Turkiye

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Task Force 61/2 - Unified DoD Efforts Supporting Turkiye

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Incirlik highlighted the unified Department of Defense efforts at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye Feb. 15, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 04:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72452
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109461421.mp3
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Task Force 61/2 - Unified DoD Efforts Supporting Turkiye, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW
    TURKIYEHADR
    10th TBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT