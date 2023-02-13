U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, visited Incirlik Air Base to discuss the recent earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb 6, 2023, and see the humanitarian support efforts first-hand. As ambassador to Türkiye, Flake holds the highest civilian position as the chief of mission, and impacts the communication and resources of U.S. personnel, advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 04:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72448
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109461411.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO
USAFE
EUCOM
39th Air Base Wing
Third Air Force
US Embassy Ankara
Turkiye
TurkiyeHADR
