    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, visited Incirlik Air Base to discuss the recent earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb 6, 2023, and see the humanitarian support efforts first-hand. As ambassador to Türkiye, Flake holds the highest civilian position as the chief of mission, and impacts the communication and resources of U.S. personnel, advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 04:32
    Category: Newscasts
