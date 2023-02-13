TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye

U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, visited Incirlik Air Base to discuss the recent earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb 6, 2023, and see the humanitarian support efforts first-hand. As ambassador to Türkiye, Flake holds the highest civilian position as the chief of mission, and impacts the communication and resources of U.S. personnel, advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)