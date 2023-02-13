Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230213-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    230213-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karri Langerman 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Firefighter/EMT Michael King discusses carbon monoxide and smoke safety

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72443
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109461382.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230213-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT