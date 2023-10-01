Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Retiree Transition from TRICARE to Medicare - SFL Podcast S12:E1 - 10 January 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    As a military retiree, what happens to your health care benefits once you become eligible for Medicare at age 65? What Medicare coverage do you need? At what point should you sign up for Medicare (and what happens if you wait)? What is the relationship between Medicare and TRICARE for Life? And what steps do you need to go through to get the coverage that you need?

    Get answers to all of these questions and more on this episode of the Soldier For Life Podcast as the Director of Army Retirement Services, Mr. Mark Overberg, talks with Rear Admiral (Dr.) Christine Hunter (United States Navy, Retired), a TRICARE expert who serves on the Board for WPS Health Systems (which manages the TRICARE For Life, FLTCIP, and FEDVIP contracts) and previously served as Medical Director for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and Deputy Director of the Defense TRICARE Management Activity.

    Podcast Resource Links:

    ✅ Military OneSource Webinar “How to Get Started with Medicare and TRICARE” - https://www.militaryonesource.mil/training-resources/webinars/get-started-with-medicare-and-tricare

    ✅ WPS Health Systems (TRICARE for Life Administrator) for individual questions - call 866-773-0404 or visit them online at https://tricare4u.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72433
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109460709.mp3
    Length: 00:29:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Retiree Transition from TRICARE to Medicare - SFL Podcast S12:E1 - 10 January 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    Army Retirement
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    Medicare

