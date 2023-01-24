Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instant Teams Revisited - SFL Podcast S12:E2 - 24 January 2023

    01.24.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Military spouses...do you have any interest in remote work? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, talks with Amy Meehan, Director of Communications for Instant Teams, about military spouse employment in the post-COVID world and the remote work opportunities that exist for both CONUS and OCONUS military spouses in a follow-up to our Instant Teams podcast from Season 4 (https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS4E4).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:19
    Length: 00:23:32
