Instant Teams Revisited - SFL Podcast S12:E2 - 24 January 2023

Military spouses...do you have any interest in remote work? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, talks with Amy Meehan, Director of Communications for Instant Teams, about military spouse employment in the post-COVID world and the remote work opportunities that exist for both CONUS and OCONUS military spouses in a follow-up to our Instant Teams podcast from Season 4 (https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS4E4).