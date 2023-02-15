Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 22 - Maintaining the All-Volunteer Force

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, deputy commanding general/chief of staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Maj. Gen Johnny Davis, commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and Ms. Raechel Melling, Intelligence Analyst, TRADOC for a discussion on maintaining the all-volunteer force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 22 - Maintaining the All-Volunteer Force, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Recruiting
    Accessions
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

