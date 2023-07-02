The U.S. Army Career Skills Program (CSP) is an invaluable resource for Soldiers as they prepare for their transition out of the Army (AND for the employers that gain access to these Soldiers through the CSP, too!).
Learn everything you need to know about the CSP and the opportunities for civilian work experience it offers to Soldiers during their last 180 days of service (and to veterans and military spouses, too!) on this #SoldierForLifePodcast.
Links to the resources mentioned in the podcast:
CSP Website and Email - https://home.army.mil/imcom/index.php/customers/career-skills-program
Army Emergency Relief CSP Grants - https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/news/cspassistance
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72430
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109460481.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Career Skills Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E3 - 7 February 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT