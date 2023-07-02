Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Career Skills Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E3 - 7 February 2023

    U.S. Army Career Skills Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E3 - 7 February 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The U.S. Army Career Skills Program (CSP) is an invaluable resource for Soldiers as they prepare for their transition out of the Army (AND for the employers that gain access to these Soldiers through the CSP, too!).

    Learn everything you need to know about the CSP and the opportunities for civilian work experience it offers to Soldiers during their last 180 days of service (and to veterans and military spouses, too!) on this #SoldierForLifePodcast.

    Links to the resources mentioned in the podcast:

    CSP Website and Email - https://home.army.mil/imcom/index.php/customers/career-skills-program

    Army Emergency Relief CSP Grants - https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/news/cspassistance

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72430
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109460481.mp3
    Length: 00:29:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

