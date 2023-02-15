TAG Talks Ep. 4 -- DA Secretariat & My Board File

Verifying the accuracy of your Board File is an essential task prior to a Centralized Promotion Selection Board. If you’re scheduled for a FY23 board, you might want to know how your records will appear to board members now that IPPS-A is live. On this episode of TAG Talks, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson hosts Capt. Adrienn Halland and Capt. Sean Truczinskas, board recorders for the DA Secretariat. Listen as these subject matter experts discuss the four phases of transition and their interaction with promotion board members to ensure every candidate gets a fair chance for school selection or promotion. For more information, visit the Selection Board page on www.hrc.army.mil.
02.15.2023
02.15.2023
Newscasts
72429
DOD_109460361.mp3
00:34:40
Blues
FORT KNOX, KY, US
2
0
0
