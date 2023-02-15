Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep. 4 -- DA Secretariat & My Board File

    TAG Talks Ep. 4 -- DA Secretariat & My Board File

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Verifying the accuracy of your Board File is an essential task prior to a Centralized Promotion Selection Board. If you’re scheduled for a FY23 board, you might want to know how your records will appear to board members now that IPPS-A is live. On this episode of TAG Talks, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson hosts Capt. Adrienn Halland and Capt. Sean Truczinskas, board recorders for the DA Secretariat. Listen as these subject matter experts discuss the four phases of transition and their interaction with promotion board members to ensure every candidate gets a fair chance for school selection or promotion. For more information, visit the Selection Board page on www.hrc.army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72429
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109460361.mp3
    Length: 00:34:40
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 4 -- DA Secretariat & My Board File, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Board
    Promotions
    HRC
    Selection
    IPPSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT