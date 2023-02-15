Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 8: U.S. v. Day, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2022)

    Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 8: U.S. v. Day, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2022)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This case is about whether attempted conspiracy is a viable offense under the UCMJ. We also discuss the concept of waiver.

    Connect with us on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72422
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109459522.mp3
    Length: 00:24:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 8: U.S. v. Day, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2022), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT