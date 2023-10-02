Tailwinds Episode 6 Professor Anessa Kimball

In Tailwinds Episode 6, we visit with Dr. Anessa Kimball about their article in the Winter 2022 issue of Air & Space Operations Review, “Canada’s ‘Open Door’ on 9/11,” which examines NORAD’s legacy as a binational institution from the perspective of the events of 9/11 as they played out in Canada that day. Professor Kimball also weighs in on NATO and on NORAD modernization, particularly in light of China’s recent incursion of North American air space in the form of a supposed weather balloon.
