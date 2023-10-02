Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tailwinds Episode 6 Professor Anessa Kimball

    Tailwinds Episode 6 Professor Anessa Kimball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Tailwinds Episode 6, we visit with Dr. Anessa Kimball about their article in the Winter 2022 issue of Air & Space Operations Review, “Canada’s ‘Open Door’ on 9/11,” which examines NORAD’s legacy as a binational institution from the perspective of the events of 9/11 as they played out in Canada that day. Professor Kimball also weighs in on NATO and on NORAD modernization, particularly in light of China’s recent incursion of North American air space in the form of a supposed weather balloon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72408
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109457212.mp3
    Length: 00:29:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailwinds Episode 6 Professor Anessa Kimball, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Canada

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    Air University

    TAGS

    #NORAD #9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT