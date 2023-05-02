Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 6FEB2023

    BAHRAIN

    02.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    On this week’s episode of Straight Talk with Fleet Compton, CMC Compton and DJ Cali were joined by Hani Fairoozaldin and Patrick Underwood from Fleet and Family Support Center to discuss Ramadan, talk about the Big Game, and more!

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 06:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72405
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109456809.mp3
    Length: 01:37:55
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 6FEB2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Straight Talk

