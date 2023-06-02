AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Türkiye Earthquake Safety Tips

Armed Forces Network Incirlik created radio spots broadcasting safety tips pertaining to the Feb. 6, earthquakes in Türkiye, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. Spots from all members of AFN Incirlik were pieced together for relevant messaging during live shows. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
02.06.2023
02.14.2023
Newscasts
|72402
|2302/DOD_109456574.mp3
|00:00:30
2023
|Blues
TR
|0
|0
|0
