    OPSEC Diego Garcia Radio Spot

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    230214-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 14, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of operational security, particularly social media posts, for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 01:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72399
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109456527.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Diego Garcia Radio Spot, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    SocialMediaSafety
    RadioSpot

