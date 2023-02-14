OPSEC Diego Garcia Radio Spot

230214-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 14, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of operational security, particularly social media posts, for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)