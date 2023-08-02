Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 42 - Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 42 - Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship

    02.08.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss alcohol’s adverse effects on unit readiness and discipline, and how leaders can curb alcohol glamorization in his new article, Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship. Also joined by special guests, CSM Justin Shad and CSM Jason Porras as they tell their stories of coming to grips with alcoholism and getting help.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:56
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 42 - Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alcohol
    NCO
    CSM
    Corps
    Drug
    Army
    Substance Abuse
    Addiction
    ASAP

