NCO Journal Podcast Episode 42 - Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72392" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss alcohol’s adverse effects on unit readiness and discipline, and how leaders can curb alcohol glamorization in his new article, Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship. Also joined by special guests, CSM Justin Shad and CSM Jason Porras as they tell their stories of coming to grips with alcoholism and getting help.