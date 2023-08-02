NCO Journal Podcast Episode 42 - Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss alcohol’s adverse effects on unit readiness and discipline, and how leaders can curb alcohol glamorization in his new article, Alcohol and the Army: A Toxic Relationship. Also joined by special guests, CSM Justin Shad and CSM Jason Porras as they tell their stories of coming to grips with alcoholism and getting help.
