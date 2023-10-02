Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 0 Teaser

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The launch teaser of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We explain our mission to bring you informative and thought-provoking conversation to support your growth and development as a member of the National Guard.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 13:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    Teaser
    Lima Charlie

