    The Debrief Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 9

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode, the command team discusses career and leadership challenges with Chief Master Sgt. Shelly Jarvis, 97th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:57:15
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 MDG
    the debrief podcast

