Michael Schueller, general engineer at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Department of Public Works Housing Division, speaks about the construction of new bike racks in the Hainerberg Housing Area, Feb. 13, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 05:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72383
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109455142.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 14, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT