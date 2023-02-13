AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 14, 2023

Michael Schueller, general engineer at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Department of Public Works Housing Division, speaks about the construction of new bike racks in the Hainerberg Housing Area, Feb. 13, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio Sgt. Austin Baker)