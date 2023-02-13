AFN INCIRLIK NEWS: 728TH AMS HUMANITARIAN EFFORT 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72382" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Members from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from U.S. non-government organization Samaritan's Purse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. The hospital components will be transported commercially to Antakya, Türkiye to give aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)