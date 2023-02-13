Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWS: 728TH AMS HUMANITARIAN EFFORT 2

    1, TURKEY

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    AFN Incirlik

    Members from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from U.S. non-government organization Samaritan's Purse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. The hospital components will be transported commercially to Antakya, Türkiye to give aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: 1, TR
    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW
    10th TBC
    Türkiye HADR

