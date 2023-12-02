Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep27

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep27

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with Army Historians Dr. Peter Knight and Dr. Robert Kirkland about the role of Army Historians in the field and in combat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72379
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109454334.mp3
    Length: 00:42:42
    Artist Interview with Dr. Peter Knight and Dr. Robert Kirkland
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Army Historians
    Track # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep27, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military history
    Iraqi Freedom
    U.S. Army
    Historians
    Army History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT