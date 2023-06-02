Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Türkiye Earthquake Safety Tips (Cart 2)

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Türkiye Earthquake Safety Tips (Cart 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik created radio spots broadcasting safety tips pertaining to the Feb. 6, earthquakes in Türkiye, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. Spots from all members of AFN Incirlik were pieced together for relevant messaging during live shows. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 03:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72375
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109453858.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Türkiye Earthquake Safety Tips (Cart 2), by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    USAFE

    EUCOM

    39th Air Base Wing

    Third Air Force

    US Embassy Ankara

    Turkiye

    TurkiyeHADR

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    EUCOM
    Third Air Force
    TurkiyeHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT