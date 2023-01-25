Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 41 - Building Command Relationships through PME

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    Army University Press

    SGM Jason Abitua joins the NCO Journal team to discuss combining professional military education for officers and NCOs at all levels to enhance productivity in future command teams.

