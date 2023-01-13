Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Æther: The Podcast - Episode 3 Major Tom Burks, USAF

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Join us as we visit with Major Tom Burks, USAF, about his Fall 2022 article, "Military Necessity: Policy-Capability Tensions." He argues conducting cyberspace operations outside of armed conflict but consistent with LOAC principles limits USCYBERCOM to a best-tool approach to national security. Reframing conflict as strategic competition restores military necessity’s flexibility.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:33:09
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    cyber operations
    Law of armed conflict
    military necessity
    aether journal

