Æther: The Podcast - Episode 3 Major Tom Burks, USAF

Join us as we visit with Major Tom Burks, USAF, about his Fall 2022 article, "Military Necessity: Policy-Capability Tensions." He argues conducting cyberspace operations outside of armed conflict but consistent with LOAC principles limits USCYBERCOM to a best-tool approach to national security. Reframing conflict as strategic competition restores military necessity’s flexibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72365
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109451629.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:09
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
United States Air Force
