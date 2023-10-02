Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush Pulls into Port - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples

    USS George H.W. Bush Pulls into Port - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    USS George H.W. Bush and embarked Carrier Strike Group 10 pulls into port in Piraeus, Greece. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72361
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109451178.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Pulls into Port - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Carrier
    Port
    Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT