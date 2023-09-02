Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deja Brew February Specials

    Deja Brew February Specials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot for Deja Brew's February drink specials. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72360
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109451141.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deja Brew February Specials, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Air Base

    Coffee

    AFN Aviano

    Deja Brew

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Coffee
    AFN Aviano
    Deja Brew

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT