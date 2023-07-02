Incirlik Air Base Earthquake Radio News Audio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72354" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A Radio News Spot highlighting on contacting the embassy, emergency services or the Turkish Red Crescent to receive earthquake impacted assistance. Also informing American citizens in Turkey to register to the embassy at step.stae.gov and to email ankara-ACS@state.gov if you need any assistance getting home after the Earthquake on Feb 6, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)