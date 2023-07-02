Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th annual Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board meets in Waikiki

    10th annual Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board meets in Waikiki

    WAIKIKI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The 10th annual meeting of the Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board - Technical Working Group is being held in Waikiki, Hawaii, Feb. 9th, 2023. Partners meet to discuss current strengths, weakness, and all implementations being utilized towards peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72351
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109450413.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Sgt. Gary Singleton
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: WAIKIKI, HI, US 
    Peacekeeping Operations
    Peacekeeping
    Waikiki
    GPOI
    PKOCB-TWG
    Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board

