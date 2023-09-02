The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 12: Judge Advocate in the U.S. During WWI

This is the second episode of Season 3 of FredTalks! Mr. Borch explains how the JAG Department grew from only 17 uniformed lawyers in 1917 to over 400 personnel during the Great War. Listeners can find a PDF copy of the book by going to: https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/llmlp/JudgeAdvocates-in-GreatWar_1917-1922/JudgeAdvocates-in-GreatWar_1917-1922.pdf