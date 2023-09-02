Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 12: Judge Advocate in the U.S. During WWI

    The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 12: Judge Advocate in the U.S. During WWI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This is the second episode of Season 3 of FredTalks! Mr. Borch explains how the JAG Department grew from only 17 uniformed lawyers in 1917 to over 400 personnel during the Great War. Listeners can find a PDF copy of the book by going to: https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/llmlp/JudgeAdvocates-in-GreatWar_1917-1922/JudgeAdvocates-in-GreatWar_1917-1922.pdf

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72349
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109449967.mp3
    Length: 00:12:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 12: Judge Advocate in the U.S. During WWI, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT