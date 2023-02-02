Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Black History Month

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This month is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the incredible accomplishments of Black Americans throughout our nation's history. As we celebrate Black History Month, let us take a moment to recognize their indelible impact on our country, from the Civil Rights movement to today. Black History Month is a time for us all to learn, honor, and appreciate Black Americans' bravery and perseverance in the face of adversity. And it's also an opportunity for us to strive toward creating a more equitable society where everyone can thrive.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Jeff England
    FORT POLK, LA, US 
