Fort Polk Podcast - Black History Month

This month is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the incredible accomplishments of Black Americans throughout our nation's history. As we celebrate Black History Month, let us take a moment to recognize their indelible impact on our country, from the Civil Rights movement to today. Black History Month is a time for us all to learn, honor, and appreciate Black Americans' bravery and perseverance in the face of adversity. And it's also an opportunity for us to strive toward creating a more equitable society where everyone can thrive.