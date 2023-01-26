Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Commissary

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Welcome to the Fort Polk podcast! Today's guest is Ok West, the assistant commissary Officer, and we'll be talking about all the incredible benefits that the Commissary offers military members and their families. Thanks for tuning in, and if you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them in the comment section or email the Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72341
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109448787.mp3
    Length: 00:44:15
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Commissary
    Podcast

