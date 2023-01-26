Fort Polk Podcast - Commissary

Welcome to the Fort Polk podcast! Today's guest is Ok West, the assistant commissary Officer, and we'll be talking about all the incredible benefits that the Commissary offers military members and their families. Thanks for tuning in, and if you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them in the comment section or email the Public Affairs Office.