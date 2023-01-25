Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - OPSEC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, we are taking a deep dive into OPSEC - or Operational Security. OPSEC is all about common sense security measures that protect our sensitive information from getting in the wrong hands. January is OPSEC Month at Fort Polk, which means we are taking a closer look to make sure everyone understands just how important OPSEC is to keep us safe. Today's guests, Miguel "Mike" Z. Guajardo and Sherry Johnson are Security experts here at Fort Polk

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:03
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Podcast
    OPSEC

