Fort Polk Podcast - OPSEC

In this episode, we are taking a deep dive into OPSEC - or Operational Security. OPSEC is all about common sense security measures that protect our sensitive information from getting in the wrong hands. January is OPSEC Month at Fort Polk, which means we are taking a closer look to make sure everyone understands just how important OPSEC is to keep us safe. Today's guests, Miguel "Mike" Z. Guajardo and Sherry Johnson are Security experts here at Fort Polk