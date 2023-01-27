Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Axon - Applying Story Science to Creative Thinking Instruction - Ep 3

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Dr. Richard A. McConnell, DM (LTC U.S. Army, ret.), is associate professor in the Department of Army Tactics, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. MAJ Angela Samosorn, Ph.D. is Chief of Clinical Research Support and Chief of Nursing Research at the US Army Institute of Surgical Research. Together, they discuss their research into the relationship between military learners’ creativity and their ability to solve complex, open-ended problems.

