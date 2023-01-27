Axon - Applying Story Science to Creative Thinking Instruction - Ep 3

Dr. Richard A. McConnell, DM (LTC U.S. Army, ret.), is associate professor in the Department of Army Tactics, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. MAJ Angela Samosorn, Ph.D. is Chief of Clinical Research Support and Chief of Nursing Research at the US Army Institute of Surgical Research. Together, they discuss their research into the relationship between military learners’ creativity and their ability to solve complex, open-ended problems.