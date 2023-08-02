AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72316" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Armed Forces Network Incirlik informed Airmen to update their Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System information at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. AFPAAS is used to monitor the recovery and reconstitution of personnel and their families affected by catastrophic events. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes February 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)