    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System

    1, TURKEY

    02.08.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik informed Airmen to update their Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System information at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. AFPAAS is used to monitor the recovery and reconstitution of personnel and their families affected by catastrophic events. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes February 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 06:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkey Earthquake
    AFN Incirlik

