American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the importance of public statements on official Air Force matters at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72310
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109446116.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: PUBLIC STATEMENTS, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT