Senior Airman Taylor Slater, American Forces Network Incirlik Broadcaster, gives a reminder on why you should update your virtual record of emergency data. The vRED gives the Air Force information on how to contact friends and family members in the event of an emergency. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 07:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72301
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109443790.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Virtual Record of Emergency Data Update, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
