AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Virtual Record of Emergency Data Update

Senior Airman Taylor Slater, American Forces Network Incirlik Broadcaster, gives a reminder on why you should update your virtual record of emergency data. The vRED gives the Air Force information on how to contact friends and family members in the event of an emergency. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)