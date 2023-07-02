Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Feb. 6, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: Feb. 6, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. John Aquilino visited the nation of Timor-Leste to strengthen cooperation and enduring partnership with the United States, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, visited the Republic of Korea for the 7th Annual Anti-Submarine Warfare Cooperation Committee Meeting, and B1-B Lancer bomber aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72294
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109443287.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Feb. 6, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    7th Fleet
    Timor-Leste
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Indo-Pacom
    AWSCC

