Pacific Pulse: Feb. 6, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: The commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. John Aquilino visited the nation of Timor-Leste to strengthen cooperation and enduring partnership with the United States, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, visited the Republic of Korea for the 7th Annual Anti-Submarine Warfare Cooperation Committee Meeting, and B1-B Lancer bomber aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 20:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72294
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109443287.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
