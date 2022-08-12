Military OneSource Podcast — How to Get Better Sleep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72292" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn more about the value of sleep and how a lack of it can affect your immunity and long-term health. Also discover the ideal amount of sleep adults should strive for, find tips for service members to improve their sleep and learn how pre-bedtime habits can impact sleep quality. Finally, learn how food and diet can affect your ability to fall asleep, as well as how sleep quality impacts a person’s decision-making skills.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Corinne Smith, a licensed clinical social worker with the Camp Lejeune Community Counseling Program. She is also trained in cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.



Visit Military OneSource for information about Chill Drills at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/prevention-care/chill-drills-by-military-onesource-app/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.