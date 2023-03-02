Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update 86th Airlift Wing commander goals for 2023

    KMC Update 86th Airlift Wing commander goals for 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, the 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks about what we accomplished in 2022 and his goals for 2023. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 03:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72287
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109441159.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update 86th Airlift Wing commander goals for 2023, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    KMC
    86 AW
    86 AW CC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT