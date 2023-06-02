Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: BTZ Board Interview

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    02.06.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    AFN Incirlik recently hosted interviewed two liaisons from the Senior Airman Below the Zone promotions board as part of their unit Spotlight Series. Airman 1st Class Gabriel Brown, 39th Force Support Squadron outbound assignments technician, explained what SrA BTZ is and Airman 1st Class Jaidah Wheeler, 39th FSS outbound assignments techinician, talked about how applying for BTZ is important even if you don't get promoted. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 
    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: BTZ Board Interview, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman
    BTZ
    Below-the-Zone
    Junior-Enlisted

