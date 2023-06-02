AFN Incirlik Radio News: BTZ Board Interview

AFN Incirlik recently hosted interviewed two liaisons from the Senior Airman Below the Zone promotions board as part of their unit Spotlight Series. Airman 1st Class Gabriel Brown, 39th Force Support Squadron outbound assignments technician, explained what SrA BTZ is and Airman 1st Class Jaidah Wheeler, 39th FSS outbound assignments techinician, talked about how applying for BTZ is important even if you don't get promoted. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)