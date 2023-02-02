THE GIANT VOICE - Ep.7

Command Master Chief's Corner (Part 1 of 2). In this two part episode, we sit down with Command Master Chiefs from around Yokosuka to discuss issues that affect enlisted Sailors and their families. Join us for part one, where we talk to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, Ship Repair Facility Command Master Chief Thomas Howell, and Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Command Master Chief Iris Velez.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 23:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72275
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109440984.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
