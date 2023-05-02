The 1796 Podcast - February 2023

The 1796 Podcast... The podcast by the Tennessee National Guard.



But this one goes to eleven! You guessed it. It’s the eleventh Episode of The 1796 Podcast. This month we dial it all the way up with the help of our most fascinating guests and instead of hosting new interviews this month, we have compiled some of the tastiest tidbits of leadership advice we have received over the last ten episodes. With an exceedingly capable assist from our engineer & editor, Technical Sergeant Hamm, the team has pulled together a compilation of the “greatest hits” of military mentorship you could hope to find anywhere. So, join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone, Capt. Taylor Hall, and Tech. Sgt. Hamm as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.



The 1796 Podcast Executive Producer and Co-host: Lieutenant Colonel Marty Malone



Producer and Co-host: Captain R. Taylor Hall



Mix Engineer and Editor: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm



Assistant Producers: Captain Kealy Moriarty & Lieutenant Colonel Darrin Haas



Music by: Mr. Bradley Gray



Sound Design: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm



Graphic Design: Mr. Rob Pennington



Video Promotion: Mr. Edgar Castro, Dr. William Jones



Social Media: Sergeant First Class Tim Cordeiro, Mr. Rob Pennington



Editor in Chief: Colonel Jim Reeves