Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - February 2023

    The 1796 Podcast - February 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 1796 Podcast... The podcast by the Tennessee National Guard.

    But this one goes to eleven! You guessed it. It’s the eleventh Episode of The 1796 Podcast. This month we dial it all the way up with the help of our most fascinating guests and instead of hosting new interviews this month, we have compiled some of the tastiest tidbits of leadership advice we have received over the last ten episodes. With an exceedingly capable assist from our engineer & editor, Technical Sergeant Hamm, the team has pulled together a compilation of the “greatest hits” of military mentorship you could hope to find anywhere. So, join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone, Capt. Taylor Hall, and Tech. Sgt. Hamm as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.

    The 1796 Podcast Executive Producer and Co-host: Lieutenant Colonel Marty Malone

    Producer and Co-host: Captain R. Taylor Hall

    Mix Engineer and Editor: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm

    Assistant Producers: Captain Kealy Moriarty & Lieutenant Colonel Darrin Haas

    Music by: Mr. Bradley Gray

    Sound Design: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm

    Graphic Design: Mr. Rob Pennington

    Video Promotion: Mr. Edgar Castro, Dr. William Jones

    Social Media: Sergeant First Class Tim Cordeiro, Mr. Rob Pennington

    Editor in Chief: Colonel Jim Reeves

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72274
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109440654.mp3
    Length: 00:36:07
    Artist Mr. Brad Gray
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - February 2023, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Chattanooga

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT