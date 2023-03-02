AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72273" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month's episode, we talk about Four Chaplains Day and different ways to interpret selfless service. We are all selfless when we put on the uniform each and every day.