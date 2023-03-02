Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted ***Feature Episode*** Ep 1: The Evolution of National Security Law from a Military Practitioner’s Viewpoint

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this inaugural episode of the NSL Unscripted podcast, LTC Laura West, Chair of the National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviews two esteemed military national security law practitioners: COL Pete Hayden, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command, and COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command. COL Hayden and COL Widmar share their perspectives on past NSL practice, contemporary lessons, and where they envision the practice of NSL heading into the future.

    This Quill & Sword episode is a feature episode from NSL Unscripted, a national security law podcast produced by The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School. NSL Unscripted is a national security law (NSL) practitioner’s podcast bringing listeners unscripted, real conversations with NSL practitioners and leaders—in the military, government, and civilian practice, as well as discussions on emerging and hot topics. For more NSL Unscripted episodes, follow the NSL Unscripted podcast at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/nsl-unscripted or on most major podcast platforms.

