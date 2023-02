Marine Minute: Iron Fist 23

THE III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE WILL CONDUCT IRON FIST 23, A BILATERAL AMPHIBIOUS TRAINING EXERCISE WITH THE U.S. NAVY AND JAPAN GROUND SELF-DEFENSE FORCE, OR J-G-S-D-F.



IRON FIST 23 IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD NEAR OKINAWA, JAPAN, FROM FEBRUARY 16 TO MARCH 12, 2023.



THIS WILL BE THE FIRST ITERATION OF IRON FIST TO BE HELD WEST OF THE ITERNATIONAL DATE LINE, OR I-D-L. MOVING IRON FIST DEMONSTRATES THE FLEXIBILITY OF OUR FORCES AND THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S.-JAPAN ALLIANCE.



IRON FIST ENHANCES INTEGRATION BETWEEN THE US NAVY AND THE MARINE CORPS, AND EXERCISES CORE AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS CAPABILITIES.



THE EXERCISE ALSO IMPROVES THE J-G-S-D-F’S ABILITY TO EMPLOY COMBINED-ARMS TACTICS AND INTEROPERABILITY BETWEEN THE TWO ALLIES.



FOR ALMOST TWO DECADES, THE MARINE CORPS, U.S. NAVY, AND J-G-S-D-F HAVE CONDUCTED EXERCISE IRON FIST, TRAINING TOGETHER IN AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS AND AFFIRMING THE U.S. COMMITMENT TO OUR ALLIES.



AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.