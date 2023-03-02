Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information - Audiobook

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72260" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information, marks the establishment of the first capstone service doctrine to describe the purpose and mechanics of the Marine Corps’ seventh warfighting function. The purpose of MCDP 8, Information is to introduce a conceptual framework for understanding and employing the information warfighting function in addition to providing Marines with increased flexibility in their operational approaches across all phases of the competition continuum, in all warfighting domains. MCDP 8, Information is written within the context of a continuously changing global security environment. The Marine Corps' view of information is based on our common understanding of the nature of war and on our warfighting philosophy as described in MCDP 1, Warfighting. MCDP 8, Information is comprised of four chapters applicable to all Marines describing; the Nature of Information, Theory of Information, Effective Use of Information and Institutionalizing Information. This audiobook is also available on the Marine Corps Doctrine Website.



Narrated by: Capt. Tyler King, USMC



Distribution Statement A