Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information - Audiobook

    Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information - Audiobook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Communication Directorate             

    Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information, marks the establishment of the first capstone service doctrine to describe the purpose and mechanics of the Marine Corps’ seventh warfighting function. The purpose of MCDP 8, Information is to introduce a conceptual framework for understanding and employing the information warfighting function in addition to providing Marines with increased flexibility in their operational approaches across all phases of the competition continuum, in all warfighting domains. MCDP 8, Information is written within the context of a continuously changing global security environment. The Marine Corps' view of information is based on our common understanding of the nature of war and on our warfighting philosophy as described in MCDP 1, Warfighting. MCDP 8, Information is comprised of four chapters applicable to all Marines describing; the Nature of Information, Theory of Information, Effective Use of Information and Institutionalizing Information. This audiobook is also available on the Marine Corps Doctrine Website.

    Narrated by: Capt. Tyler King, USMC

    Distribution Statement A

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72260
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109438288.mp3
    Length: 02:02:34
    Artist Narrated by: Capt. Tyler King
    Album Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information - Audiobook
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken Word
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information - Audiobook, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine
    information
    corps
    doctrine
    warfighting
    publication

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT